Inmate from Kings County accused of killing fellow prisoner at Salinas Valley State Prison

An investigation is underway at Salinas Valley State Prison, where an inmate from Kings County is accused of killing a fellow prisoner.

Authorities say 30-year-old Angel Montes used a weapon to attack 59-year-old Peter Hernandez in a housing unit this past Wednesday.

Officers rushed in to stop the assault and staff members performed life-saving measures before Hernandez was pronounced dead.

Montes was already serving a sentence of life with the possiblity of parole at the prison in Soledad.

He's there on a number of charges, including attempted murder of a government official using a firearm, resisting arrest and carjacking.

The prison has not released details about a possible motive for last week's attack or the weapon that was used.