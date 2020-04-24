Deputies bring food to Kings County farmworkers whose lunches were stolen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While several farmworkers in Kings County were working hard to provide food for the world, thieves broke into their cars and stole their own meals.Kings County sheriff's deputies were called to several vehicle break-ins on Thursday afternoon.The thieves targeted the cars while the farmworkers were busy in the fields. Several items were stolen, including their lunches.Officials say deputies investigating the crimes realized they couldn't leave the group without lunch. The deputies returned to the fields shortly after with meals for the victims.