Another hot day across Central California has experts closely monitoring water levels from the Sierra Nevada to the Valley floor.

Kings River officially reopens in Fresno, Tulare and Kings County for recreational use

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kings River is officially reopened for recreational use in Fresno, Tulare and Kings County, deputies say.

Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni, Kings County Sheriff David Robinson and Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux both have come to an agreement to open the river to the public.

"What's transpired over the last few weeks, in particular, is the water flows have steadied on the Kings River," Tony Botti from the Fresno County Sheriff's office said.

Previously, the Kings River closed on March 14, 2023, due to the hazardous conditions created by the record rainfall and snow melt from this past winter.

Botti says the water conditions are still dangerous but they are "much less" than compared to earlier in the year.

"We want the public to know that we hope you enjoy the Kings River for the rest of the summer," Botti said.

The Fresno County Sheriff's office spent a majority of the summer efforting the community to reconsider visiting the fast-moving river.

Several signs were posted to remind visitors the river was closed.

"It was just in the best interest of public safety that we had to keep it closed," Botti said.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office does not have any plans to close the river again as conditions are getting better.

