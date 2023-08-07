Crowds return to Kings River in first weekend of reopening

People were seen floating off from the boat launch at Cricket Hallow Park in Reedly on Sunday. It's the first weekend people have been able to enjoy the river.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- People were seen floating off from the boat launch at Cricket Hallow Park in Reedly on Sunday. It's the first weekend people have been able to enjoy the river.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said heavy water flows from the record snowpack earlier this year forced authorities to ban anyone from using the river for recreational use.

"The flow has decreased early in the year we were seeing 11 thousand, 12 thousand CFS now it's hovering around seven thousand, just above it, give or take. So, because it's come down so much, that's why they decided to open it up and the flow being a little bit less than it was," said Fresno County Sheriff's Office Deputy, Nathan Sweany.

Video from Sky View 30 shows a jet skier ripping through the water near Cricket Hallow Park on Sunday, while others can be seen enjoying the beach.

Deputy Nathan Sweany with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office is part of the boating enforcement team. He said they have been having to check in with people on the river to make sure they're staying safe and remind them of the rules while on the water.

"We encourage people to recreate. It's awesome, we're excited the river is open, everyone is excited the water is open. But make sure if you're boating, you're doing it safely, and if you're swimming, hanging by the water, you're also doing it safely," said Sweany.

Water is unpredictable and Deputy Sweany encourages everyone using the river to be alert. He also recommends people wear life jackets while on the water.

Things are quickly changing when it comes to managing water and public safety. But Sweeny expects people will be using the river for recreational use outside the typical summer season.

