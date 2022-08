Speed limit changed on Kings River due to dropping water levels

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is issuing an alert for anyone planning to head out on the water this weekend.

The speed limit on the Kings River has changed due to dropping water levels.

The maximum speed limit is now 5 miles per hour for all boats and jet skis.

The sheriff's office advises all people to take the speed limit seriously.