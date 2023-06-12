Crews still investigating fire that destroyed Kingsburg gas station

An investigation is underway to figure out what sparked a fire that destroyed a gas station in Kingsburg.

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews were still on scene Sunday morning after a fire broke out Saturday night at a well-known business in Kingsburg.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered the fire started in the attic and officials say it was most likely an electrical fire.

"The exact cause from the electrical components is not able to be confirmed due to the high sustained damage that was done to the building after the incident," says Devin Young with the Kingsburg Fire Department.

Young says fire crews were inside just moments before the roof of the building collapsed.

"They were in there for approximately 10 to 15 minutes approximately before being pulled out," he said. "The incident commander at that time did see that the roof did start to collapse."

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire.

Just next store, the lights were still out for a restaurant.

Owners put up a sign stating they were still without power Sunday afternoon.

Young says power for people in the neighborhood has since been restored.

We spoke to the owner of the gas station. He didn't want to be on camera, but he did want to extend a thank you to the Kingsburg community for all the support in the last 24 hours.

