FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three railroad crossings are blocked in Kingsburg after a train became stuck on the tracks on Tuesday morning.Kingsburg police say the Union Pacific train is blocking Earl, Draper and Sierra Streets, which connect the town with Highway 99.Officials with Union Pacific Railroad did not have an estimated time for when the train would move. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the train to stop.Drivers are advised to avoid the area or find an alternative route.