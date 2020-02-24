kobe bryant

Jimmy Kimmel says he's 'grateful for the time we had' with Gianna, Kobe Bryant during Staples Center memorial

LOS ANGELES -- Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel says at a public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna that the world could be "grateful for the time we had with them."

An emotional Kimmel said Monday that a positive thing he found to take away from the tragedy was gratitude for the lives of the nine people killed last month in a helicopter crash and "the time we have left with each other."

Kimmel said sports is unique in that it brings together people from various backgrounds to celebrate something they all love.

Nearly the entire crowd heeded Kimmel's suggestion that they introduce themselves and shake hands and hug the people next to them. That was followed by a spontaneous chant of "Kobe."

PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna shared love of basketball



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyentertainmentstaples centerlos angeles lakerskobe bryantjimmy kimmelsportsmemorial
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KOBE BRYANT
Inside Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan's private friendship
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
WNBA honors Gigi Bryant, other teens killed in helicopter crash
Ranking Kobe Bryant's five NBA title-winning postseasons
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News