Korn, Breaking Benjamin to perform in Fresno next year

FRESNO, Calif. -- Two of the biggest names in hard rock are coming to Fresno next year.Korn and Breaking Benjamin will take the stage at the Save Mart Center on March 1.Their performance in Fresno will be the final one of their joint 24-city tour across north America, during which the two bands will perform on the same stage each night.Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 1, at noon, and will range in price from $39.00 to $89.50.You can buy the tickets online at ticketmaster.com or at the Save Mart Center Box Office.The multi-city tour kicks off on January 23 in Allentown, Philadelphia and ends in Fresno on March 1.