Fresno elementary school kids shower love on shelter animals for Valentine's Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One group of local students is showing some extra love to our furry friends this Valentine's Day.

Second-graders at Kratt Elementary are helping the Fresno Humane Society with Smooches for Pooches.

All week long they've been raising awareness to help homeless pets.

Students went from classroom to classroom to raise funds for Fresno Humane Animal Services, educating their fellow students and asking them to help make a difference in the animals' lives.

They even made special signs for the occasion, urging people to donate to the shelter.

In addition, the kids made Valentine cardholders earlier this week to hang on the dogs' cages at the Fresno County animal shelter.

To help make a difference you can drop off donations at the Fresno Humane Animal Services or Kratt Elementary School.
