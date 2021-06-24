Food & Drink

Strawberry supermoon doughnut only available today at Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme supermoon doughnut available 1-day only

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Krispy Kreme is celebrating the last supermoon of the year with a special sweet treat.

The North Carolina-based doughnut shop created a strawberry supermoon doughnut that will be available Thursday only.

The treat is filled with strawberry cream, dipped in strawberries and cream icing and topped with graham cracker moon dust.

The special, limited edition sweet treat is available at participating stores and through online ordering.

