Fresno lab transparency ordinance passes first vote by city council

After the discovery of an illegal lab operating in Reedley, Fresno councilmembers are taking action to prevent future illegal labs in the city.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ordinance calling for more transparency on infectious disease labs passed an introductory vote by the Fresno City Council on Thursday afternoon.

The Infectious Disease Lab Accountability and Transparency Ordinance was first introduced by Fresno city councilmembers Garry Bredefeld, Nelson Esparza, and Miguel Arias on Tuesday.

The ordinance aims to make the public aware of labs that are working with infectious diseases in the city.

During Thursday's meeting, councilmembers voted 6-0 to pass the ordinance.

The ordinance will now be up for final passage vote on September 14.

If passed through the final vote, it will then be put into effect 31 days later.

The ordinance proposal comes after an illegal bio lab operated by Universal Meditech and Prestige Biotech was discovered in Reedley.

Officials say the lab had refrigerators full of chemicals, human blood, COVID-19 and pregnancy tests, and about 1,000 mice.

Residents of Reedley were shocked about the discovery, saying they were not made aware of the lab or the infectious materials it was handling while it was still operating.

Fresno councilmembers say Reedley residents and those in surrounding cities deserved to know about the lab.

The company behind the lab had also operated in a building on East Fortune Avenue in Fresno before moving to Reedley.

