Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe

A hiker who went missing in Kings Canyon National Park has been safely located, according to park officials.Diane Salmon, 63, was last seen on the Bishop Pass Trail on Friday morning on the Northside of the first lake in Dusy Basin below Knapsack Pass. She was hiking along trails along with two members of her family and was intending to cross Bishop Pass to exit at South Lake into the Inyo National Forest on Friday.Salmon is 5'8", weighs 110 pounds, she has black hair and brown eyes. She had a tan down-fill jacket with a red and black stripe across the chest, back, and arms along with black ski pants. With her red Osprey backpack, she had a black REI sleeping bag."With the poor weather forecasted, especially for the high sierra, we have been systematically working through the area and will continue to do so until it is no longer safe for search and rescuers," said Incident Commander Tom Parrack.There are currently 21 responders assigned to the incident and more are on the way.Please contact Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park at (559) 565-3117 if you have information on Salmon's whereabouts.