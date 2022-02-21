travel

Virtual tours of campsites at Lake McClure and Lake McSwain now available

LAKE MCCLURE, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new tool for anyone looking to set up camp in the foothills.

Merced Irrigation District's Parks and Recreation is now offering virtual tours, allowing visitors to get a peek at campgrounds and campsites at Lake McClure and Lake McSwain before booking them.


Officials hope this will help loyal visitors learn about new locations to stay at while also making the reservation process more manageable.

Lakes McClure and McSwain are located in the Sierra Nevada, west of Yosemite National Park.


The district says the area is one of the premier destinations for people with a passion for the outdoors. For more information, click here.

