Mercury spill causes large-scale hazardous material cleanup at Texas shopping center

HOUSTON, Texas -- One person has been taken into custody by the FBI for questioning in connection with a mercury spill Sunday in west Houston, authorities said.

FBI Houston says the person will not be identified at this time since he has not been charged.



Around sixty people were decontaminated as a precaution following the discovery of the heavy metal mercury at a west Houston shopping center located in the area of Westview Drive and West Sam Houston Parkway.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said a pregnant woman was transported to the hospital, but it was also precautionary.

Less than a pint of the element was found around 1 p.m. in three areas in and around a Walmart, Sonic restaurant, and Shell gas station, Peña said. First responders were able to set up a hazardous material decontamination area and wash people who may have come into contact with the substance. No one presented any symptoms of exposure, authorities said.

Those who had to be decontaminated had trace amounts of the element near their feet and shoes, according to a statement released Sunday night.

A pair of other incidents may point investigators in the direction of what led to the spill, Houston police said.

Authorities are looking into a possible burglary at a nearby property. They're also looking into a report of a man who went to a hospital claiming he had been exposed to mercury.



Mercury is a shiny silver chemical element that can cause health issues when there's prolonged exposure, according to David Persse with the Houston Department of Health and Human Services.

"Mercury has a bad reputation for causing neurological problems," Persse said. "That's only because of prolonged exposure. Today's situation, the risk to the public is extremely low."

Mercury is found in air, water, and soil and exists in three different forms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Elemental mercury is liquid at room temperature and is used in some thermometers, fluorescent light bulbs, and some electrical switches.

Mercury dangers: Tips to protect yourself during a mercury spill

High vapor concentrations of elemental mercury can quickly cause severe lung damage and neurological disturbances, the CDC said. Sunday's spill involved only small amounts, authorities said.

ABC13 Archives: Hazmat to clean up mercury spill at Midtown Houston building complex



The scene is still in the process of being cleaned up, and the shopping center is blocked off. However, no roads are closed.

Authorities aren't yet sure about when the substance was spilled at the shopping center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hazmatspillswalmart2015 philadelphia mayoral electionchemical spill
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
20-year-old killed after gunman opens fire at Fresno Co party
AMBER Alert issued for San Jose girl, dad accused of stabbing mom
Madera crash takes down tree, leaves hole in building wall
Atwater Police searching for man after officer dragged 90 yards by his car
Flames rip through southeast Fresno home
92-year-old World War II veteran from Valley scammed out of life savings
4-year-old boy killed, pregnant mother injured in shooting
Show More
Fresno woman arrested after stabbing boyfriend with knife, hitting him with drawer
4 teenagers injured in Tulare County drive-by shooting
Hundreds mourn famous Hmong singer killed in Fresno mass shooting
Fresno Police searching for suspects after 2 injured in shooting
Rally held in Fresno for man arrested by ICE while taking kids to school
More TOP STORIES News