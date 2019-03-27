Crime & Safety

Law enforcement sends out warning about potentially fatal Fentanyl pills in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about potentially fatal Fentanyl pills making its rounds on the streets.

Investigators say in recent weeks there have been three cases where deputies have seized pills disguised as Oxycodone Hydrochloride, but really contain a high concentration of Fentanyl.

All the fake pills have these similarities in appearance:
-They are blue in color
-They have a capital 'M' surrounded by a square on one side

-The other side has the number '30' with a horizontal line directly below it

Deputies say if you happen to come across these pills, you should not touch or ingest them. Leave them in a secure place and call law enforcement.

The Sheriff's Office wants to clarify that these pills were seized from illegitimate/illegal sources, not from any valid retailers.
