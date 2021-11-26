Family mourns loss of Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley family came together Thursday to mourn the loss of a mother whose death was related to a domestic violence incident last month.Family and friends of 59-year-old Cathy Corrales joined in prayer, holding candles and hugging tightly as they grieved her unexpected death."She was very outgoing. She was a hidden gem. She was loving and caring, always there for one another. If you needed help or anything, she would always be there," said Cathy's 23-year-old son, Louie Vale.Jesse Corrales, 44, was arrested earlier this week after police say his wife Cathy died from injuries she got in a physical altercation with him.The incident happened on October 25 around 12 am.The Lemoore Police Department responded to reports of a domestic violence incident, but Cathy was gone when they arrived on the scene.Officers contacted her by phone, but officers said she didn't want to talk to them.That same day, the Hanford Police Department responded to a suspicious death where they found Cathy.Officials say an autopsy report revealed her death was caused by the injuries she sustained in the fight that morning in Lemoore.Her son is still in shock and says he talked with her on the phone the night before the heartbreaking news."We spoke for about 15 min. She was fine and sounded normal, and I asked her how she was doing and the next day I get the phone call... I didn't know what to do or say," Vale said.Jesse Corrales is booked in the Kings County Jail for murder and domestic violence.Cathy's family tells Action News, he was a family friend for years, and they were aware of his abusive past in other relationships but never heard anything from Cathy.Records indicate, he has multiple temporary restraining orders for domestic violence in his past."A lot of people were negative toward him, he has the potential to be like this, and you just never know what could happen behind closed doors," Vale said.Now, this family is seeking justice for Cathy.The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lemoore Police Department.