Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A jury decided Thursday afternoon not to send a Fresno County killer to Death Row.The same jury that found Leroy Johnson guilty of two counts of first-degree murder for killing Gary and Sandra De Bartolo in 2009 agreed that he should serve life in prison without parole.Johnson surprised his entire crew of people involved in a marijuana robbery at the De Bartolo's Kerman home by killing the couple.Prosecutors had argued the crime was so brutal he deserved the death penalty.Defense attorneys brought up Johnson's troubled childhood and his mental health struggles.