Lindsay woman sustains significant injuries in hit-and-run

LINDSAY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Lindsay Police Department is searching for the driver who hit a woman in Lindsay on Saturday night.

Police say a 35-year-old woman was crossing Highway 65 north of Hermosa Street just after 9:00 p.m. when she was struck.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found her in the street suffering from head injuries.

She was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center.

The driver fled the scene, and authorities believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

If you have any information, you can call Lindsay Police.