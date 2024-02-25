WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Lindsay woman sustains significant injuries in hit-and-run

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Lindsay woman sustains significant injuries in hit-and-run
The Lindsay Police Department is searching for the driver who hit a woman in Lindsay on Saturday night.

LINDSAY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Lindsay Police Department is searching for the driver who hit a woman in Lindsay on Saturday night.

Police say a 35-year-old woman was crossing Highway 65 north of Hermosa Street just after 9:00 p.m. when she was struck.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found her in the street suffering from head injuries.

She was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center.

The driver fled the scene, and authorities believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

If you have any information, you can call Lindsay Police.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW