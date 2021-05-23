Man arrested in connection to Lindsay homicide in 2020

LINDSAY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in jail in connection with a homicide from last year.Emiliano Camacho was arrested last week for marijuana-related offenses.Prior to his release on bail, it was discovered his real name is Javier Lopez.In 2020, Lopez was identified as a suspect in a home invasion in Lindsay where one of the suspects was shot and killed by the homeowner.Lopez was charged with participating in a felonious crime that resulted in a homicide.