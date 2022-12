Home near Lindsay struck by lightning, no injuries reported

The Tulare County Fire Department says no one was hurt, but there was damage to the home and a tree.

LINDSAY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A home near Lindsay that was struck by lightning will be assessed for repairs.

The strike happened Sunday night at Sequoia Avenue and Fir Street.

Power lines were also reported to be down in the area, and fire crews were called out to deal with that issue as well.