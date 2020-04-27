attempted robbery

Clerk shoots armed suspect trying to rob liquor store in Lindsay

Surveillance footage captured the suspects entering the store. Police are still searching for two of the men who ran away (Lindsay Police Department).

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A store clerk shot an armed suspect who tried to rob a liquor store in Lindsay on Sunday night, police say.

Lindsay police officers responded to the store on East Honolulu Street at around 10:40 p.m.

Officials say three young men barged into the store carrying at least one weapon. The store clerk took out his own gun and fired at the suspects -- shooting one of them.

The injured suspect was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

Police say they recovered a replica weapon from the crime scene.

The other two suspects ran away after shots were fired. Police believe they're men in their late teens or earlier 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lindsay Police Department at 559-562-2511.
