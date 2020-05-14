Suspects crash car into central Fresno liquor store, steal lottery tickets

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating a smash and grab burglary at a liquor store in central Fresno Thursday morning.Officers arrived around 4 a.m. at the store on Wishon and Shields near Moroa.Surveillance footage from the store shows three suspects using a chain attached to their truck trying to pull the front gates off the building. When their efforts failed, they used the truck to ram into the store.Officials say two of the burglars stole lottery tickets before driving away south on Wishon, but their truck broke down a few blocks away.All three suspects ran from the truck, but officers found one of the men hiding near the Club Legends a short time later, along with a backpack full of lottery tickets and tools.Police say a witness interrupted the break-in and was able to positively identify the suspect taken into custody.Investigators are still searching for other two suspects.