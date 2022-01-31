Little Debbie's classic snacks get an ice cream makeover

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can now eat your favorite snack cake by the pint.Seven of Little Debbie's classics will be getting an ice cream makeover.Oatmeal Creme Pies, Cosmic Brownies, Zebra Cakes and even Honey Buns will be popping up in the freezer section at Walmart stores only, starting Tuesday, February 1.Hudsonville Ice Cream announced the partnership with the snack food icon.It comes after the success of an ice cream based on the Christmas tree cakes last November.All seven flavors will be available year-round.