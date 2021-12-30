New Year's Rockin' Eve

LL Cool J tests positive for COVID, cancels 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2022 performance

'New Year's Rockin' Eve' will still move forward as planned for the show's 50th-anniversary celebration.
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch 'On The Red Carpet: Countdown to Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'

NEW YORK -- Hip-hop superstar LL Cool J has canceled his performance for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022" after testing positive for COVID-19, producers confirmed to ABC Owned TV Stations Thursday.

The actor and rapper was slated to give a performance of his iconic hits from Times Square just before midnight on Friday.

"We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!" LL Cool J said in a statement to Variety.

FULL LIST: 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2022 performances

"New Year's Rockin' Eve" will still move forward as planned for the show's 50th-anniversary celebration. Journey, Avril Lavigne, Big Boi, KAROL G and Daddy Yankee are among the lineup of more than five hours of performances to kick off the new year.

Returning host Ryan Seacrest will be joined by the other co-hosts across America: Liza Koshy from Times Square in New York City, Billy Porter from New Orleans, Ciara from Los Angeles and Roselyn Sanchez from Puerto Rico the inaugural destination for the show's first Spanish-language countdown.

Don't miss "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022" on Friday, Dec. 31, on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew yorknew year's everappercoronavirusnew year's rockin' evemusic newsotrc
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Seacrest, Koshy excited for 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' in NYC
Ja Rule, Ashanti among performers for 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Watch 'On The Red Carpet: Countdown to Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'
Times Square's 'Confetti Master' drops his New Year's secrets
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News