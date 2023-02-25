Fresno mom publishes book raising awareness for autism

A local mother is taking action to improve the quality of life of individuals affected by autism.

Lashawn Toney of Fresno is raising her 14-year-old daughter Jorgia with Autism and Cystic Fibrosis.

She has dedicated her life to sharing her story in hopes of helping other parents through her book "Journey Of a Real Gift Inside Autism."

She's also taken to YouTube to document Jorgia's everyday journey, along with her own struggle, balancing being a wife and mother to her other children.

Toney says her goal is to create awareness and encouragement.

"When I was given the diagnosis I was sent home and I was left to figure it out. That was heartbreaking because I was like what is autism, what do I do from here, where do I go...I wrote the book because I wanted parents to know your feelings are valid, what we feel is valid," Toney said.

For where to find the book, click here.

For information about their journey, visit their YouTube page.