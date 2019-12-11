Girls Call the Shots With This Delicious Tasting, Low-Calorie, Tequila Made by Women

By Janel Andronico
That drink is too strong. That's too sweet. How many calories are in that? Does any of this sound familiar? Well, it sure did for the ladies behind 21 Seeds Tequila. So, they took matters into their own hands and developed a delicious, smooth tasting, low-calorie tequila made for women by women. They're not only filling a void in the industry, but they're also supporting and empowering women along the way. Now that's refreshing!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
drinkingbite sizelocalishwomen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Air pollution spikes in Valley, reaches dangerous levels
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows Tulare Co deputy shooting unarmed woman in suspect hotel room
Several Fresno Co streets likely to have lower speed limits
16-year-old boy shot and killed by mother's ex-boyfriend, deputies say
Family mourns Merced grandmother killed by driver who ran red light
Fresno County man arrested for selling flavored marijuana vape pods to kids
Buses to dozens of Valley schools delayed due to fog
Show More
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Family of 5 loses home in Fresno County fire
11 Chinese nationals found in truck at CA border crossing
Sanger's "Trek to the Tree" honors Nation's Christmas Tree
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
More TOP STORIES News