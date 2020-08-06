Delicious cheesecakes with a powerful message

Brandon Alwan is a school teacher, singer, actor, chef, and entrepreneur. But it's easier to simply call him a leader.

When he's not crafting minds in the classroom or crooning on stage, he's cooking in the kitchen.


The 30-year-old embarked on his latest journey earlier this year when he founded his own baking business, appropriately named, "Pinch His Cheesecakes."

He's sweetening up his kitchen with cheesecake flavors like strawberry, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, and Fruity Pebbles.

"You can be all of it," he said. "The sky's the limit. And I try to push that on my students as well as the community."

"I've always been a strong advocate with the kids, especially being a black man. And we don't see enough of that," he said. "You can do anything you want in life. Nothing is going to stop you but yourself."

To learn more about Brandon's music or cheesecakes, visit his Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpviall goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed, woman injured after suspects open fire on car in southwest Fresno
Part of Hwy 41 closed after fatal rollover crash in Madera Co.
Man dies trying to save 3 drowning kids in Kings River
Man killed by hit-and-run driver in southeast Fresno, CHP says
Madera playground for kids with special needs to be named after Thaddeus Sran
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno father needs lung transplant to recover from COVID-19
Show More
1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends
California ups early inmate release estimate amid objections
1 injured in southwest Fresno stabbing
Lebanon investigates blast Beirut amid rising anger
Loved ones remember pregnant woman hit and killed by driver in NW Fresno
More TOP STORIES News