localish

Oakland community rallies behind Black-owned business Queen Hippie Gypsy after it was damaged in protest

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Queen Hippie Gypsy, "Oakland's first Black-owned crystal botanica," was already reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, just two weeks after reopening, looters smashed up its storefront, hours after protesters filled Oakland's streets in support of Black Lives Matter.

Encouraged by supporters, Queen Hippie Gypsy launched a GoFundMe, and within days raised enough money to cover the damage and expenses related to COVID-19.


With help from the community, Queen Hippie Gypsy is ready for its comeback.

For more information about Queen Hippie Gypsy, visit this page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandkgoblack lives matterprotestsmall businessbusinesscoronaviruslootingall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Son of a Chicano music legend shares his story of growing up gay.
Iconic Pink Triangle will shine brighter than ever during Pride
Non-profit provides 'Lunch in the Park' for homeless
Woman rides her horse to Oakland protest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EDD under fire after many left helpless and frustrated
From nail salons to movie theaters, what can open in Fresno County today
Videos show group of women taking down Black Lives Matter signs in Visalia
Fresno boy distracts home invader for 40 minutes to keep his little sister safe, suspect arrested
Central California coronavirus cases
White House coronavirus task force holds first briefing in weeks: LIVE
Fresno City Council might step up measures to ensure people wear masks
Show More
Man rescued after car crashes into canal, CHP says
Man with special needs drowns in Madera County lake
3 suspects in Los Banos homicide arrested at US-Mexico border, authorities say
300 small businesses about to get cash infusion from city of Fresno
Driver's firework tossed back into car during CA protest - Video
More TOP STORIES News