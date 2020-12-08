localish

Ride along with actress Carly Hughes through the 'Elf on the Shelf'

POMONA -- Looking for a safe and magical way to celebrate Christmas?

Look no further than "The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey" at the Fairplex in L.A. County. Guests can enjoy the all-new "elf-tacular" expedition safely from the comfort of their cars.

Actress Carly Hughes took the wheel, as our cameras tagged along for the ride.

"I'm a big kid when it comes to anything fun - really, as we all should be. Especially Christmas," said Hughes. She added everyone is carefully distanced and Santa, along with his elves - are all fully masked. "These drive-ins are really the place to be," Hughes explained.

"This year, especially when you're looking for things to do and things that are COVID free and COVID friendly and things to do for the family or yourself," Hughes told ABC7.

The holiday spectacle is brought to life by Emmy Award winner David Korins with an all-immersive theatrical production scored by Emmy Award nominee Curtis Moore and lighting effects designed by Broadway's David Weiner.

"It's just fun. Everyone needs something light-hearted," Hughes said.

Tickets on sale now.

The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey" will run until next year, January 3rd.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pomonakabcchristmaself on the shelflocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
Youngest Muslim-elected U.S. official lives in Skokie
Lyric Opera House installs new seating
KJ's corner-side racial injustice protests
Martin Luther King Jr. seen up close in rare color photos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Meet the Bulldog: Deon Stroud
More TOP STORIES News