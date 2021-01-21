localish

Former neo-Nazi removes swastika tattoos after remarkable friendship

Former neo-Nazi Michael Kent and parole officer Tiffany Whitter develop an inspiring friendship in Phoenix, AZ. Martin Luther King Jr's daughter invited them to spend MLK Day in 2018 with her family in Atlanta. Kent and Tiffany remain friends and were recently featured in the book "I Found Love."

LOCALISH
