Himalaya Restaurant: a Texas twist on Indian classics!

HOUSTON, Texas -- From masala-spiced fried chicken to curried crawfish étouffée, the menu at Himalaya Restaurant in Houston's Gandhi District is like nothing you've ever tasted!
James Beard-nominated chef Kaiser Lashkari serves up some of the most unique Indian and Pakistani dishes in Houston.

Although Himalaya is famous for authentic cuisine, like spicy biryani or garlic naan, another big draw is the mouthwatering fusion fare.
Chef Kaiser blends the spices of India with Texas-inspired recipes that customers can't get enough of, like the mac and cheese chicken tikka masala, curried chicken and dumplings, or the parathadilla, a spin on a traditional quesadilla.

One of the biggest favorites is Chef Kaiser's signature fried chicken, soaked in spices like garam masala and ginger.
