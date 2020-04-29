localish

How to groom your pet at home

Is your pet in need of some grooming?

Jennifer Bishop-Jenkins, president of the Illinois Professional Pet Groomers Association and owner of Love Fur Dogs, has some tips on how to properly groom your dogs and cats from home.

First, Bishop-Jenkins recommends finding a high and confined space to groom smaller pets. For large dogs that tend to shed, try to work outside, she said.

"The longer or thicker the hair, the more you'll want to brush," Bishop-Jenkins said. "It should be at least weekly."

When bathing your pet, do not use products made for humans.

"The pH between dogs and people is completely different. You don't want to use people products. You don't want to use dishwashing liquid, laundry soap," Bishop-Jenkins said.

After you rinse of your dog, you must use a conditioner and then blow dry their fur afterward.

She also stressed the importance of nail clipping for your dog's long term health.

Short-haired cats only need nail clipping, but long-haired cats need combing and brushing, according to Bishop-Jenkins.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dogscatspetslocalish
LOCALISH
New Jersey friends unite to help local businesses
Landlord offers free rent to tenants
Try this virtual whiskey class!
Checking in with Batter Up Pancakes restaurant in Fresno, California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother arrested for leaving child near Merced River after crashing car
Central California coronavirus cases
California SNAP recipients can now shop for groceries online
Employee at Fresno Cargill facility tests positive for COVID-19, company says
Woman claims her mother contracted COVID-19 at frozen Mexican food company plant
Police: Fight leads to deadly stabbing at central Fresno apartment
Shooting investigation underway in Merced Co., police say
Show More
Parade held for Madera tint shop owner who beat cancer
3.9 magnitude earthquake shakes near Bishop, USGS says
Two young girls, 6 and 10, hospitalized after ATV accident in Fresno County
Coronavirus cases aboard 2nd Navy ship still rising
Coronavirus: Costco to require all shoppers to wear face coverings
More TOP STORIES News