localish

Join this block's social distance dance party

By Jalyn Henderson
CHICAGO -- Every day at 6 p.m., you'll hear music on one Chicago block.

From 70's funk to the Top 100 hits, these Rogers Park neighbors listen to it all during their social distance dance parties.

"We share the DJ among the block, we all come out, dance on our porches and our sidewalks and unleash some energy from the day," Matthew Couture said.

Couture saw a group of neighbors in Buffalo, New York, doing something similar on the news. So he figured he could get his street to join in on the fun. He was right.

"It's really fun to just let your heart drive you when you're dancing," Francesca Wesley said.

They're using the dance party as a chance to connect with neighbors while they stay at home. But they're also honoring first responders and medical professionals after every song with a round of applause.

"We're new here so it's exciting to see a sweet bunch of neighbors that we have moved into so it's been a pretty awesome way to move in even if we haven't spend as much time with them," neighbor Alyssa Amaio said.

The neighbors don't know how much longer the dance parties will last, but hope they send a message to others that you can still have fun while staying socially distant.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagorogers parksocial distancingdancingdancemore in commonmusicneighborhoodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Long Island's Coach Meeting House adapts with drive-thru
Gym teacher's burpee challenge keeps students active at home
How to shape up your eyebrows at home
Baking company starts online movement to share positive messages on sweets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom to reveal proposed revisions to CA budget amid pandemic
Mom remembers 2-year-old child killed in hit-and-run collision in Fresno Co.
Central California coronavirus cases
Two Visalia Target employees test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Police searching for semi-truck driver involved in hit-and-run
Suspected DUI driver crashes into CHP car in northwest Fresno
Nearly 3M more Americans sought unemployment aid last week
Show More
McConnell hits Democrats' 'totally unserious' coronavirus relief bill
Suspects crash car into Fresno liquor store, steal lottery tickets
Garage fire knocks down power lines in central Fresno
FCSO warning community of Fentantyl disguised as Xanax
College cheerleader battles COVID-19 symptoms for nearly 60 days
More TOP STORIES News