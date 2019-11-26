Hugo Ortega's journey from dishwasher to renowned chef

Hugo Ortega's name is well-known in Houston. He's the executive chef and co-owner at four top local restaurants - Hugo's, Backstreet Café, Xochi and Caracol.

Last year, he won Best Chef of the Southwest at the prestigious James Beard Awards. But he never forgets his roots.

Growing up in rural Mexico, he herded 300 goats and learned to grind corn for masa. Ortega credits his grandmother with being the primary influence on his traditional Mexican cuisine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicohoustonfoodcelebrity chefcookingrestaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Major winter storm to bring rain to Valley, snow to mountains
Elite climber falls from Yosemite's El Capitan, rescued by fellow climbers
DMV generating $50M a year by selling drivers' personal information: Report
CHP expects heavy traffic, hazardous driving conditions on Grapevine Wednesday
'Person of interest' named in fatal shooting of Tulare Co. woman
2 shot inside Bakersfield mall, police searching for suspect
Dust may have played factor in chain-reaction crash on HWY 41
Show More
Massive new snowmaking system lengthens season at China Peak
Fresno mass shooting: Hmong community struggles with painful memories as new year approaches
Non-profits scramble for last-minute donations ahead of Thanksgiving
Blaze burning above Santa Barbara prompts evacuations
Wild hogs attacked and killed woman found dead in front yard
More TOP STORIES News