The Argyle League: The coolest barbershop in the world

Established in 2014, The Argyle League has grown to become one of Houston's most popular barbershops.

It was dubbed the "Coolest Barbershop in the World" by Airows.com and earned a host of other local accolades.

The Argyle League is for guys who like hip haircuts, fancy full shaves and free bourbon.

Owner Carlos Carrillo says the secret to their success is combining a luxurious vibe with a relaxing atmosphere, giving his patrons a first-class experience with every visit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montrosehairhair stylinghoustonabc13 plusabc13 plus montrose
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno coach accused of sending explicit photo to entire team
Masked suspects burglarize luxury northeast Fresno store
California woman shames porch pirate into returning package
Baby, body found in Texas believed to be missing mom, daughter
Aerosol can left on heater causes explosion at Sanger home
Carnival cruise ships violently collide while docking; 6 injured
Jury decides former Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy "not guilty" in accidental shooting of supervisor
Show More
Ford recalls 600,000 midsize cars in US to fix brake problem
Local residents take air pollution concerns to Valley Air board meeting
Car drags woman 75 yards during violent purse-snatching
Teen faces life in prison for killing alleged sex trafficker
Two Corcoran correctional officers recovering from injuries in Tulare Co. crash
More TOP STORIES News