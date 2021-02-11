These lovebirds were united by their love of birds
Did you know a parrot can live up to 50 years? There are many types of large birds - Cockatoos, Macaws, Conures, Amazon to name a few - and they're the third most popular pet behind dogs and cats. They are loving and bond with their humans, but they can be a handful! A rescue in Northbrook, Illinois, caters to the needs of these amazing birds who have lost their homes. It's run by a couple of lovebirds: Richard and Karen Weiner. Their passion for these beautiful birds knows no bounds - and their goal is to find new homes for those who are in their care. Learn more about their mission on their website.
