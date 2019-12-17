pop-up

Holiday Inspired Cocktails at Santa Baby LA

Grab your ugly Christmas sweater and check out Santa Baby LA, open Thursday-Saturday now until December 31st! Echo Park's newest Christmas pop-up bar. With signature christmas cocktails like "the son of the nutcracker" served in signature christmas glasses while watching your favorite christmas movies listening to your favorite christmas songs, this pop up is sure to get you in the christmas spirit! Have some drinks by the fireplace, grab a kiss underneath the miseltoe and make new christmas memories with friends and family!
For more head over to santababyla.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fyi holidaysbarsanta clauschristmaspop uplocalish
POP-UP
Take a sneak peak at this Sneakerhead paradise that is taking the sneaker culture by storm.
99-cent Arizona Iced Tea-themed sneakers cause frenzy in NYC
'Grab a cocktail, hang out with a rat' at this pop-up Rat Bar
Welcome to Fa La Land in Los Angeles
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno State expected to hire Kalen DeBoer as next head coach, sources tell ESPN
1 dead after central Fresno house fire, 6 critically injured, including children
Driver crashes car while being chased by deputies
4.3 earthquake strikes Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties
Sanger man arrested for murder of 20-year-old man at Fowler house party
New California laws in 2020
CA man recalls moment bear jumps onto his car
Show More
Gun-toting wife fights off would-be robbers in Houston
5-year-old Fresno girl hit in eye after shots fired into family's apartment
Video: Teen girl kidnapped in front of mom
Chino newlywed beaten to death at his wedding reception, family says
Fresno apartment's ceiling fixed after ABC30 investigation
More TOP STORIES News