Class of 2020: UH grad shares journey of his recovery from shooting to earning degree

HOUSTON, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic has changed graduation for millions of students, but one University of Houston senior is just thankful to be alive and earn his diploma.

Desaviour Ikner started college at Southern Illinois University on academic and athletic scholarships. But during his sophomore year, he was robbed and shot.

"I was just sitting there in a puddle of my own blood," Ikner said.

Ikner couldn't walk for several weeks and had to withdraw from school. He spent the next three semesters in rehab, hoping he would be able to come back stronger and better than ever.

Ikner eventually recovered and said, "I was so happy when I got my swag back in my walk."

Ikner ended up transferring to the University of Houston and received more scholarships, had travel opportunities and is debt-free as a college graduate.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonuniversity of houstoneducationcommunity stronggraduationgraduation 2020all goodcollegeclass of 2020ktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George Floyd protests in Fresno: Hundreds gather for demonstrations across city
Video shows Jeep hitting protester at Visalia march over death of George Floyd
Central California coronavirus cases
Former Fresno State baseball coach Bob Bennett passes away at 86
Three protesters arrested in connection to vandalism of Fresno tire shop
National Guard deployed to LA amid violent protests
Kings County deputies assist in Los Angeles during protests
Show More
Man suffers critical injuries after being shot in head in southeast Fresno
ABC7 reporter Carlos Granda hit with tear gas as chaos spreads to Beverly Hills
Several Target stores to remain open after scheduled closures
Cornerstone Church reopens doors Sunday morning with capacity limit
Fresno first responders, Fresno Grizzlies hold parade for 5-year-old cancer survivor
More TOP STORIES News