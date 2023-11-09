Long-time Heroes Comics customer to take over business

A long-time customer is swooping in like a superhero to bring new life to a beloved comic book shop in Northeast Fresno.

Heroes Comics will move and be renamed by the beginning of next year.

You may remember the owner of Heroes Comics, Dave Allread, announced in September he was retiring and closing his store at Shaw and Blackstone at the end of December.

But in a social media post Wednesday, Allread introduced Joey Martinez, who is taking over the business.

It will now be called "Secret Identity Comics" and is moving to a new location.

Martinez is a loyal customer of Heroes Comics, who promises the new store will be a place people will love with consistent and great service.

Martinez says the new store should be open by January 3.