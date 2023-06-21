Valley native Lynn Williams makes United States roster for Women's World Cup

Williams was born and raised in Fresno, where she played at Bullard High School before going to Pepperdine in Southern California.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley native Lynn Williams has been named to the United States roster for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

At Bullard, Williams set the school record for boys or girls in scoring with 117 career goals. She was named to the ESPN RISE All-American third team her senior year.

As of February 22, she has made 52 appearances for the women's team with five goals.

When not with the national team, Williams is suiting up for Gotham FC in the National Women's Soccer League.

The United States Women's team is looking to win its third consecutive World Cup. They begin group play against Vietnam.