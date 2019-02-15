Madera abandoned baby: Sheriff's office releases surveillance video

The Madera County Sheriff's Office has released video of a car possibly belonging to the mother of the newborn child found along a rural road.They're hoping someone may be able to identify the car and the woman behind the wheel.Deputies have followed up on several tips, but still aren't any closer to finding the child's mother.Surveillance video shows the car speeding off, moments after Madera County investigators say a newborn was dumped along the rural road."If we can find someone who recognizes the vehicle or in their mind realizes, 'Hey! Young lady, pregnant. This car. Might be this person'- gives us good leads on folks to follow up with, or folks to eliminate," said Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney.Spray paint along Avenue 13 marks the spot where that newborn was found Monday morning, wearing nothing but a onesie in near-freezing temperatures.In the video from a nearby property, you can see a person out for an early morning walk, then the suspect's car drives up and stop.As the person keeps going, the car starts to reverse.At one point, detectives say someone gets out of the car.Several minutes later, the sgetsect get back inside the vehicle and speeds off."Road 36 is the most expeditious way to get out of that neighborhood. We'd like to believe she gave some thought to go to the hospital," said Varney.They're now testing some possible evidence that may lead them to the child's mother."We have recovered some evidence of what was left behind. that we believe is testable for DNA. We will submit that evidence to the DOJ lab to see if there is DNA present either of the baby or the mother."As for the child, Varney says the baby is out of the hospital, and with an approved foster family.Witnesses described the woman as a HispaCaucasianusasian woman, possibly in her early twenties.The vehicle is a light-colored SUV.If you have any information on the suspect, or if you recognize the vehicle, you're asked to call the Madera Co. Sheriff's Office.