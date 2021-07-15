Madera Community College offering 2 new programs for students

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Community College is offering more options to its students than ever before. The college is adding two new programs to prepare students for high-demand jobs.
Madera Community College student Kyle Cavasco was first in line to sign up for the college's new industrial maintenance technology program.
"To further my education, further my knowledge in this skill, better pay, better advancement opportunities," said Cavasco when describing reasons why he joined the program.
He's one of many students eager to get a job in this high-demand field.
"Big-time demand," said Industrial Maintenance Instructor Erik Hanson. "For years, our local industry members have been hounding the local colleges to get students into these programs because there's a desperate need for skills maintenance."
As part of the new industrial maintenance technology program, students will learn the ins and outs of the career field, teaching them skills like welding, hydraulics, electricity, and mechanical fundamentals.
"Our whole goal is to provide knowledge for students to go out and work in the industry," added Hanson.
The college is also adding a social work and human services program. It's the only associate degree of its kind in our area and can set students up to transfer for a more advanced degree.
"If you like to help people solve problems, the elderly, families, children, help connect them to resources, social work might be an option for you," explained Madera Community College's Director of Marketing and Communication Michele Corbett.
Plus, the campus will look a little different. Students will notice added signage new classrooms and even added lab equipment across campus.
"I think it's just going to feel like home when people come," said Corbett. "A place that they can go and feel like they belong."
Students start back on campus August 9th. There's still time enroll. Visit their website for more information.
