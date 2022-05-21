Evacuation warning issued for some residents in Madera County

The Madera County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning for some residents due to a fire raging in their neighborhood.

Residents in the area of Road 613 and Road 600 up to Kit Fox Trail are being asked to prepare in case they may need to leave. Those who need additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock, are being urged to leave now.


The sheriff's office says the fire might cause a potential threat to their life and property.

If you need help with evacuating, call (559) 675-7770.
