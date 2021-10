MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An evacuation order that was in effect for Madera County residents in the area east of Highway 99 at Avenue 17 has been lifted.The order was in place due to a grass fire burning in the area.Deputies say there will still be roadblocks in the Avenue 17 area. Northbound Highway 99 will remain closed.The fire is currently 85 acres with 20% containment.