2 killed, 2 hospitalized after head-on crash in Madera County, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have died after a head-on crash in Madera County Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened at 6:45 am on Avenue 9 near Children's Boulevard.

Officers say a Honda Civic going east went into the westbound lane and crashed head-on with a Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the Civic and a passenger in the Corolla died from their injuries.

Two other people in the Corolla were taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Officers have not identified the victims but said they were all men.

The three inside the Toyota are family members.

Officers believe the Honda may have been speeding through a curve in the road, causing that driver to cross over into the oncoming lane.