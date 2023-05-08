Construction project begins on Highway 99 near Avenue 12 in Madera County

Caltrans has started work on a construction project on Highway 99 that could delay your morning commute.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Caltrans has started work on a construction project on Highway 99 that could delay your morning commute.

It's underway to replace the Cottonwood Creek Bridge along the southbound lanes near Avenue 12 in Madera County.

Drivers heading southbound on Highway 99 will be directed to get off on Avenue 12, then get back on the highway using the eastbound on-ramp.

Traffic signs are in place to let drivers know, but Caltrans says drivers should pay extra attention and drive slowly while in the new lanes because they're narrow.

This new traffic pattern will last several months as they replace the bridge.

This project would repair and replace the deck and pavement to prevent more costly maintenance projects.

There's no set date for when this new traffic pattern will end, but Caltrans says there may be delays due to weather or uncontrollable events.

According to the agency's website, construction is expected to finish by October 2024.

