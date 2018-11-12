SHOOTING

Madera County Sheriff's Sgt. shot by suspect in domestic violence call

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Madera County man is in custody this morning after shooting a Sheriff's Sergeant and refusing to come out of his home.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Madera County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the area of Avenue 15 and Road 29 for a report of a domestic disturbance.

The dispatcher was advised that the subject had a firearm.

Upon arrival, a Sheriff's Sergeant was shot in the leg by the suspect.

He was treated at the scene by EMS and taken to a Valley hospital.

He has been treated and released and is expected to be okay.

The sergeant's name is being withheld at this time.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home, and fired gunshots at law enforcement from inside the home.



A perimeter was established and several agencies responded to the scene eventually sending tear gas into the home.

Moments later, the man came out of the home and lied on the ground to be taken into custody.


A robot then made its way into the home to make sure everything was safe.

There was no one else inside the home and the suspect was not injured.

The investigation is still ongoing.
