2 shot in Madera County, deputies searching for suspect

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a double shooting in Madera County Thursday evening.

A shelter in place order was issued for Road 25 & Ingomar Dr., Avenue 18 1/2-18 1/4 and Burgundy Rd. but has since been lifted.

Deputies say the suspect has dreadlocks and is wearing red shorts.

"Two people had been shot, the person responsible seems to have crashed his vehicle nearby and fled on foot," says Tyson Pogue with the Madera County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
