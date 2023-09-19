A man is in the hospital after crashing into a Madera storefront.

Man involved in 2 crashes moments before crashing into Madera business: PD

Police suspect he may have been driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officers were called to the area of Howard Road and Williams Avenue at about 7 am Wednesday.

They say a truck collided into a payroll services company, next door to a Sherwin-Williams paint store.

Police say the driver had already hit two other obstacles, including another car, when it was seen driving on three wheels along the sidewalk, eventually crashing into this business.

Officers reported smelling alcohol on the driver.

He was taken to the hospital and is currently being treated for his injuries.

Officials have not yet determined whether any charges will be filed.